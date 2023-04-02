Man shot at Ford Wayne Stamping Plant after allegedly pointing gun at police

Police shot and wounded a man armed with a gun Saturday night outside the Ford Wayne Stamping Plant, according to a news release from the City of Wayne Police Department.

The man, who was not authorized to be on the property, brandished a weapon when asked to show his hands, the news release said.

"Upon arrival, officers made contact with the subject outside of an employee entrance area," the release said. "The suspect was given several commands to show his hands, in which he responded by displaying a handgun. The officers continued to give the suspect verbal commands to drop his weapon, when he pointed the weapon at officers. Of the six officers on the scene, one officer fired his weapon one time striking the suspect."

Wayne police, assisted by Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies, had responded to a 911 call just after 7 p.m. at 37500 Van Born Road, according to the news release.

Following the shooting, law enforcement officers "immediately began to render aid" to the wounded man, the news release said. Wayne Fire Rescue transported the man to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Saturday.

Police in Wayne, contacted by the Detroit Free Press early Sunday, said it had nothing to add to the news release. A message was left for Michigan State Police, as recommended in the news release. The state police are investigating the incident, which is standard protocol for a police shooting.

Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker told the Detroit Free Press early Sunday that the automaker is cooperating with police on the investigation.

A source with knowledge of the situation said the gunman was not thought to be a Ford employee.

More: Ford to drop AM radio in new models, except commercial vehicles

More: Explosion at auto supplier near Grand Rapids caused by sparks that ignited aluminum dust

More: As auto industry struggles to fill good-paying jobs, Ford unveils new strategy

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @phoebesaid.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Man shot at Ford Wayne Stamping Plant