Man shot in forehead near Washington Park on South Side critically injured, police say

A 36-year-old man was shot in the forehead Saturday afternoon while he was inside of a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Loop Drive near Washington Park, Chicago police said.

About 12:10 p.m., two men, ages 36 and 32, were inside a vehicle when a sedan approached and someone began to shoot in their direction. The older man was shot in the forehead, and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The other man suffered a graze wound to the right side of the face, and went to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Earlier Saturday morning, a 12-year-old boy was killed on a suspected domestic-related shooting.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.