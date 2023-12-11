Man who shot Fort Worth 18-year-old in back of head sentenced to 30 years

The man who shot and killed a Fort Worth 18-year-old during a dispute in 2020 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Marcus Williams, 31, killed 18-year-old Lawrence Garcia Jr. He was found guilty of murder by a jury, which decided his sentence Monday.

During a dispute between two groups of people on Feb. 2, 2020, Cristina Maria Watkins is accused of standing in the street and yelling at her friend, Williams, “Baby, shred these (expletives),” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Seconds later, Williams fired a pistol once at a vehicle that was driving away with four people in it in the 100 block of South Sylvania Avenue, the warrant says.

A bullet hit Garcia in the back of his head, according to the warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram. He was pronounced dead the next day at a local hospital.

The warrant for Williams’ arrest gave this brief account of the shooting. The warrant was heavily redacted:

On Feb. 2, a group of four people including Garcia drove to a house on South Sylvania Avenue after one of them received a call asking them to come over. A witness told the detective she thought it was a set-up, but the group still drove to the home.

The group arrived about 6:30 p.m. and saw five people, including Watkins, standing in the street.

As the group pulled up, Watkins stated, “Where she at? Where she at?” Someone asked “Who?,” and Watkins said “You, (expletive!)” and reached into the vehicle. The witness said Watkins, who was now in the car, yanked her hair and began throwing punches. Others in the vehicle then pushed Watkins out of the car.

After she was pushed out, the group drove away, but witnesses said Watkins ordered Williams to shoot, and he did, according to the warrant.

Witnesses heard one shot.

This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.