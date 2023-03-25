Man shot at Fort Worth apartment complex, no arrests made, police say

A man was shot at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Saturday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. The suspect is still at large.

At around 2:00 p.m Saturday, police responded to a report of a male that was shot at an apartment complex on the 14000 block of Oakridge Circle.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed a male had a gunshot wound to the lower torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The victim is not being cooperative with officers and at this time the suspect is outstanding, police told the Star-Telegram.

MedStar and the Fort Worth Fire Department were also notified.