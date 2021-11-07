Man shot at Fort Worth AutoZone after threatening employee, police say

A man is in critical condition Sunday after he threatened an AutoZone employee while pretending to have a gun, then was shot by the employee, according to a Fort Worth police spokesman.

Officer Tracy Carter, a spokesman for police, said the clerk at the AutoZone at 8636 S. Hulen Street is being cooperative in the investigation. The man who was shot around 11 a.m. Sunday was “irate” and patted himself as if he had a weapon, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not released any information about his latest condition.

The shooting is under investigation. Police did not announce any charges or indicate whether they plan to pursue any.