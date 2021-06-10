Man shot in Fort Worth Wednesday undergoing surgery

One man is in surgery after being shot in the stomach Wednesday evening and another man is in custody under suspicion of being the shooter, police said Thursday morning.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was in someone’s yard at the 1300 block of Sierra Blanca Drive.

Police received the call that he’d been shot around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

They have not released the possible charges against the shooter, if any, and the victims current condition is unknown.

Police have not released any names.