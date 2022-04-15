Man shot in Frayser, officials say

A man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Frayser.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of N. Watkins.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the incident came in just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The victim was taken to Regional One.

No information has been released on his condition or any possible suspects.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



