A man was shot by deputies Tuesday following a standoff just outside Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened about 5:20 a.m. in the area of Belmont and Wintergreen avenues, according to deputies.

The man fired at deputies and hit a patrol car about 3 a.m before the standoff, spokesperson Tony Botti said. No deputies were injured.

This story will be updated.