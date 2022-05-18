Man shot in Fresno neighborhood, police say. Neighbors heard disturbance, then gunshots

Anthony Galaviz
·1 min read

A man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon at a home in a west Fresno neighborhood, police said.

The victim, in his 30s, was shot in the leg around 2 p.m. near Oleander Avenue and Trinity Street, near Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue.

Neighbors heard a disturbance then gunshots. Police said SpotShotter indicated three shots were fired.

The victim was visiting family at the house. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wound.

A school nearby placed itself on lockdown following the incident.

Police said they did not have a suspect description.

Police investigate a shooting in a neighborhood near Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue in west Fresno, California, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Police investigate a shooting in a neighborhood near Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue in west Fresno, California, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories