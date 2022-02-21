Man shot after Fresno neighbors quarrel. Police seek suspect and what type of gun was used

A man was shot by a neighbor Sunday afternoon during an argument in southeast Fresno, with investigators still trying to determine what type of weapon was involved.

The shooting took place about 3 p.m. in the area of Nevada Avenue, just east of Backer Avenue, according to Fresno police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

Officers arrived and found a man on his front lawn with a wound to his shoulder. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police blocked off the neighborhood to search a house for a suspect, but no one was found inside.

Chamalbide said that officers learned the two men were in an argument in the middle of the street when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in his shoulder.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Police were trying if the weapon involved was a .22 caliber or a pellet gun, but the man did suffer a broken collarbone, police said.