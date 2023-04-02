Man shot in Fresno after some type of disturbance with juveniles, police say

A man was shot Saturday evening on a sidewalk in Fresno.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at East Lorena and South Weller avenues following a disturbance, Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chamalbide said three juveniles were involved in the altercation and ran eastbound from Weller.

Police don’t have the suspects descriptions.

Four rounds were fired, Chamalbide said, striking the windshield of a vehicle parked on the roadside.