Man shot Friday night at Petersburg motel has life-threatening injuries, police say

PETERSBURG — A man is fighting for his life at a local hospital after police say he was shot Friday night at a motel near Fort Lee.

This Google map shows the location of the California Inn on County Drive in Petersburg. Police say a man was shot there Friday night and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Not many details have been released about the shooting, which was reported around 10 p.m. at the California Inn on County Drive. Police said the victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg Police at (804) 861-1212.

@PBurgPolice are on location in the 2200 blk of County Dr (California Inn) where a shooting investigation is underway. A male victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (804)861-1212. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) March 5, 2022

It was the second shooting reported in Petersburg this week. On Monday, a Petersburg man died when he was shot at a residence on Ferndale Avenue in the city's west end. A suspect was immediately taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Man shot at Petersburg motel, taken to hospital with critical injuries