Man shot as his friends played with a gun inside Georgia apartment, police say

A man is critically injured after he was shot while a group of friends played with a gun inside an apartment in Atlanta, Georgia, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the apartment near Atlantic Station on Thursday, Aug. 4, after reports that someone had been shot, Atlanta police said in a news release.

Investigators learned one of the friends was handling a gun when it went off, striking the victim. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was hurt. It marked the second time in a week that officers responded to a shooting in the area, WXIA reported.

The man’s friend was arrested and faces criminal charges, according to police.

Authorities have released few other details about the incident and said it remains under investigation.

