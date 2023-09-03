Man shot to death and found lying outdoors in Frogtown early Sunday

St. Paul police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot near Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street North early Sunday.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Sherburne just before 2 a.m. on reports of shots fired. They found a man with multiple gunshots lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police will release the victim’s name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

