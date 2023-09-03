Man shot to death and found lying outdoors in Frogtown early Sunday
St. Paul police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot near Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street North early Sunday.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Sherburne just before 2 a.m. on reports of shots fired. They found a man with multiple gunshots lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police will release the victim’s name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Hastings man dies in car crash on Highway 55 Friday night
Crime & Public Safety | St. Cloud police are latest agency to withdraw school resource officers over opposition to use-of-force limits
Crime & Public Safety | St. Cloud lawmaker to plead guilty in July DWI case in Kanabec County
Crime & Public Safety | Gun, drug charges filed against Myon Burrell, locked up for life as teen in killing but later freed
Crime & Public Safety | Ellison’s office has charged 18 with Medicaid fraud that netted nearly $10 million