Man shot in front of Conover home, police say

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his grandmother’s home over the weekend in Conover, police said.

LINK: Remains found in shallow grave behind Conover home, police say

Authorities said Isaiah Knight died at a hospital after Sunday’s shooting on Eighth Avenue SW.

Breaking Conover- police are investigating a murder off of 8th Avenue SW. investigators say 23-year old Isaiah Knight was shot and killed in front of his grandmothers house. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news at noon and five for updates. pic.twitter.com/fXy4Q9XYa6 — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) October 4, 2022

The Conover Police Department is looking for a Red Cadillac SRX SUV, which could have damage to the driver’s side back-passenger window.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Car fire ignites Catawba County home, owner says