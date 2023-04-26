Man shot in front of Piedmont Park entrance, Atlanta police say

A man was shot in front of a Piedmont Park entrance on Tuesday night, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police said at around 9:40 p.m. they arrived at 1073 Piedmont Ave NE. and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The address is by Piedmont Park’s 12th Street entrance next to Shake Shack and Willy’s Mexicana Grill & Howlin’ Willy’s.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital.

Police did not release the man’s identity or any information about a potential suspect. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

