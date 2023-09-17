Man shot on front porch of house in Allentown

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Allentown.

Pittsburgh police say they were called to Allen Street at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived they found a 39-year-old man who had been shot in his upper thigh. The man had been shot on the front porch of a house.

The man was able to talk to officers and is currently in stable condition.

Officers said they investigated a nearby crime scene at the intersection of Allen Street and Proctor Way. They did not specify what was going on at that scene.

