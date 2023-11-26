Man shot on front porch in south Raleigh after Sunday morning altercation

A man is recovering in a hospital after being shot during a front porch altercation in south Raleigh on Sunday morning.

At 4:12 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of South Blount Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the lower arm, according to police.

The shooting took place during an argument on the front porch between three people, including the victim, the Raleigh Police Department said in a release.

“One of the suspects shot the victim before both suspects fled the scene,” police said.

The victim was transported to Wake Med hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of early Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

“Additional information will be released at the appropriate time,” police said.