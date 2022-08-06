Man shot at Gainesville gas station, person of interest in custody

A man is currently recovering after being shot at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Marathon gas station on Thompson Bridge Road where they say a man had been shot.

Officers say the man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and is said to be stable.

Investigators also say they have a person of interest in custody, but have not released details on that person.

The investigation impacted traffic in the area for a few hours, but has since cleared.

Gainesville police’s investigation is ongoing.

