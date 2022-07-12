Man shot at gas station after winning “significant” money from gambling machine, police say

A man was playing a gambling machine at a gas station before being shot multiple times on Tuesday when someone tried to rob him, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight at a Citgo station in West Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police. the shooting victim was conscious and breathing and was hospitalized.

The victim had just won a significant amount of money from the machine the previous day, according to police.

The suspect ran away after the shooting, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim hasn’t been identified. His current condition is unclear. It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: