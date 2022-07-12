Man shot at gas station after winning “significant” money from gambling machine, police say
A man was playing a gambling machine at a gas station before being shot multiple times on Tuesday when someone tried to rob him, police said.
The shooting happened just after midnight at a Citgo station in West Atlanta.
According to police. the shooting victim was conscious and breathing and was hospitalized.
The victim had just won a significant amount of money from the machine the previous day, according to police.
The suspect ran away after the shooting, police said.
The victim hasn’t been identified. His current condition is unclear. It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.
