Man shot girlfriend’s neighbor in face during dispute over noise complaints, prosecutors say

Bond was denied Sunday for a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s neighbor in December during a dispute at a South Shore apartment building over noise complaints the two women had filed against each other.

Christopher Burton, 23, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix in January and extradited back to Cook County on Friday to face first-degree murder charges, according to prosecutors.

Burton was accused of shooting Yasmeen James, 27, during an altercation at an apartment building in the 7100 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, where James lived in a unit above Burton’s girlfriend.

According to prosecutors, the day before the shooting, the two women had made cross-complaints against each other about excessive noise and the dispute had turned physical, with James accusing Burton’s girlfriend of spitting in her face.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, Burton and his girlfriend were walking up the stairs to her apartment when James confronted them in the hallway and took a swing at the girlfriend, but missed, prosecutors said.

After James ran upstairs, Burton took out a handgun and pointed it toward her unit. James was coming back down the stairs when Burton fired a single shot, striking her in the face, prosecutors said.

James was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video showed Burton running from the building after the shooting. A witness who lives in different apartment later identified Burton as the man who fired the shot, prosecutors said. Burton was arrested in Phoenix on Jan. 19.

Burton’s attorney said his client graduated from the Progressive Leadership Academy on the South Side and earned a certificate in welding. He noted that the shooting was not captured on video and the witness who identified him “has a prior contentious relationship with both the girlfriend and defendant.”

In denying bond, Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad said based on the information from prosecutors, the victim had “retreated from the confrontation” before she was shot.

James worked part time as a contractor for the U.S. Postal Service and “had big dreams to do better by working on becoming a certified nurse attendant,” a relative said in a GoFundMe page post seeking to raise money for her funeral.

“She lived with her mother, who is trying to move her two school age children out of the war zone,” the post stated. “Donations are requested for funeral and moving expenses to safer neighborhood.”

