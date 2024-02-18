Man shot in Glendale, suspect sought
A suspect is on the run after a man was shot near 67th and Glendale Avenues. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
A suspect is on the run after a man was shot near 67th and Glendale Avenues. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The highly anticipated competition didn't disappoint.
Stephen Curry is taking on Sabrina Ionescu on a first-of-its kind NBA vs. WNBA 3-point contest.
Never could peace of mind and daytime vitality be purchased for so little.
Treat yourself (or someone else!) with up to 60% off Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Casper, Pendleton and more.
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
Grab killer deals on big brands like Barefoot Dreams, Casper, Kate Spade, On Cloud and Le Creuset.
You never knew you needed these gadgets — but you absolutely do. Oh, and they start at just $7.
Massimo Frascella, 52, an Italian, this summer will succeed Marc Lichte as Audi's head of design. Fascella has been a designer for Ford, Kia and for the past dozen years, Jaguar Land Rover.
Driesell retired in 2003 as the fourth-winningest NCAA Division I men’s basketball coach.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
Why are at-home sexual assault test kits so controversial? There are several reasons. Here's what you need to know.
Take your pout from chapped to enchanting as winter wanes. Bonus: It contains a wrinkle-reducer, too.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Medication used to treat endometriosis can lead to a swollen face. Here's what to know.
These are the top 9 prescription and OTC hearing aids of 2024, according to our experts and testers
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Cannon talked to Yahoo Entertainment about what cars mean to him, what he hopes to pass down to his kids and why Tubi was the best option for this new venture.
Give your couch, bed or favorite chair an instant upgrade with this soft faux fur throw that's on super sale for the long weekend.