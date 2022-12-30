Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say

Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around 9:30 p.m.

MCSO said that while the suspect was on the phone with 911, he refused to give a dispatcher “further information” about the situation at the residence and “was going to get his gun and take care of the situation himself.”

At the scene, there was a struggle between deputies and the suspect; according to investigators, deputies shot the man after he grabbed a deputy’s tasing device.

Investigators did not name the 35-year-old suspect but said he was taken to a hospital with injuries.

MCSO said both deputies involved in the incident were “safe.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the shooting incident.

WFTV has a crew at the scene Friday morning; stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

