Man who shot Grafton police officer sentenced to 35 years

Jul. 27—A Bottineau man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a Grafton police officer, among other charges.

Ruben Joe Cruz, 38, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, use of a firearm during and relation to a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon and fugitive unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

In addition to 35 years in prison, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter Welte also sentenced Cruz to five years of supervised release and more than $59,000 in restitution.

Cruz was arrested in August 2020 on a warrant out of South Dakota. While attempting to apprehend Cruz, he shot and injured Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde in the chest. Police returned fire, and Campoverde and Cruz were both hospitalized with gunfire injuries.

Cruz also pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and to methamphetamine with intent to sell it at the time of the shooting.

Days before Cruz pleaded guilty, his co-defendant Gilbert Garcia was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for his role in the drug conspiracy.

The case was investigated by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force, the Walsh County Sheriff's Office, the Walsh County State's Attorney Office, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.