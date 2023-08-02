GRAND CHUTE - The man shot by Grand Chute police Tuesday while being served an arrest warrant was holding a fake gun, investigators say.

While attempting to serve an arrest warrant, investigators said the Green Bay area man ran away holding a handgun and ignored commands to drop the gun.

Investigators said at that point Lt. Russ Blahnik of the Grand Chute Police Department shot the man twice in the leg.

After further examination of the gun, investigators determined it was not a real firearm.

Officials say a man shot by Grand Chute police on Tuesday was carrying this fake gun at the time.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at 3:12 p.m. at an apartment complex near West Spencer Street and Bluemond Drive in Grand Chute.

The man is hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Lt. Nathan Borman of the Sheriff's Office. No officers were injured in the incident.

The Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the incident. Blahnik and any officers involved in the shooting are placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per department protocol.

Sophia Voight is a local government and political reporter with The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and tips at svoight@postcrescent.com. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_voight.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Man shot by Grand Chute police Tuesday had a fake weapon