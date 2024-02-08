Man who shot Granite City officer found in southern Missouri

Ill. – U.S. Marshalls found Donald J. Friese, the suspect in the shooting of a Granite City police officer on Tuesday night, in southern Missouri.

A police chase began, ending in a field in southern Illinois Wednesday evening, according to police.

The chase ended in a large exchange of gunfire. The Bill Emerson Bridge has been closed to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

