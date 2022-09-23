Man shot by Grants Pass police identified

Sep. 23—Investigators have identified the southwest Grants Pass resident who was shot and killed by police during a suspicious activity investigation, but they still are searching for the initial suspect.

Grants Pass police shot Mark Barrett Caldwell, 46, during a suspicious activity investigation in the area of Southwest Westholm Avenue, according to an update issued by Oregon State Police, which is leading the independent investigation.

Caldwell, who police describe as an "armed male resident in the area," was rushed to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he was later pronounced deceased.

Grants Pass police responded at 7:55 p.m. Monday to a call of "suspicious activity in progress" at Westholm Park. A male suspect fled the park on foot.

Police canvassed the neighborhood attempting to locate the suspect when they encountered Caldwell, who lived in the area.

The update does not state why Caldwell was shot, but it does state he was armed. Oregon court records show no prior criminal history for Caldwell.

Police still are searching for the suspect who initially fled. Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to call the OSP dispatch center at 1-800-442-0776 or by dialing *677 on a mobile phone.