Man shot in Great Falls SC; suspect caught soon afterward, Chester County sheriff says

A man is in custody after a shooting Saturday in the South Carolina town of Great Falls, officials said.

The suspect, Charles Alexander Boulware, was captured less than an hour after the victim was shot on Washington Street, said Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff. Deputies assisted the Great Falls Police Department in the case, Dorsey said.

“There was an organized effort to find the suspect quickly and get him into custody,” Dorsey said.

Roads blocked during the search for the suspect were later reopened, officials said.

Boulware, 57, is in the Chester County jail, police and jail records show. Charges are pending, Dorsey said.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The victim was airlifted by a helicopter to a hospital, deputies said. The victim’s condition was unavailable Saturday night.

The relationship between the suspect and victim was not released.

Great Falls is a town of about 2,000 people in southeastern Chester County along the Catawba River, between Rock Hill and Columbia.