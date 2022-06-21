Man shot in grocery store parking lot in Olympia, following dispute with suspect

A 35-year-old man was shot in the arm late Monday afternoon, following a dispute with another man in a grocery store parking lot, according to Olympia police.

About 5:30 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Martin Way East after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunshots.

Once there, they found the victim was being treated by ambulance staff who were already in the area getting fuel at a nearby gas station, Lt. Paul Lower said.

The dispute between the two men was allegedly about drugs, he said. The suspect then pulled out a handgun, shot the victim in the arm and fled north towards North Thurston High School.

Police have a good lead in the case because the two men know each other, he said.