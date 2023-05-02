Man shot in groin in Durkeeville, Jacksonville police investigating

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the groin Monday night in Durkeeville.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of West 12th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital before the police arrived and he is in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators learned that the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by an unknown suspect who shot him once in the groin.

Detectives from JSO’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Units and Crime Scene Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO 630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

