Man shot in groin early Friday morning near west Fort Worth grocery store, police say

A man was shot in the groin area Friday morning at a west Fort Worth grocery store, police said.

Shots were fired around 5:25 a.m. at Pioneer Grocery, at 7824 Camp Bowie West Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin area, they said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in good condition.

No suspect has been taken into custody and the investigation remains ongoing.