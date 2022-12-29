Man shot in Gulfport during theft of car left running in driveway, police say

A man tried to steal a car that was left running in the driveway of a Gulfport home on Monday evening, then shot the car owner’s father during a resulting confrontation, police said.

Vinyai Yukondrai Rice, 19, faces charges of carjacking, attempted felony murder, carrying a concealed firearm and grand theft of a firearm.

Police said Rice tried to steal a car that was left running in a driveway in the1000 block of 56th Street S in Gulfport at 6:40 p.m. Monday. The car’s owner confronted Rice, who was in the front seat of the vehicle, according to court records.

Rice tried diving away, dragging the man along with him for several feet before crashing the car, police said. The man and his father pulled Rice from the car. Rice then fired a gun twice, shooting the car owner’s father, which left a laceration on the man’s upper left arm, according to court records.

The car owner’s relatives and passersby pinned Rice to the ground until police arrived. Police said they determined that Rice’s gun, a Ruger .38 caliber revolver, had been stolen in LaGrange, Georgia, were Rice lives.

Rice was being held at the Pinellas County Jail Thursday in lieu of $220,000 bail.