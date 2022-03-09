Man shot as gunfire erupts during fight in emergency room lobby, Iowa police say

Two people were arrested after an argument inside a hospital led to a shooting, Iowa cops say.

Officers in Davenport were dispatched around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, after reports of shots fired at Genesis West Hospital. They learned 21-year-old G’sani Bogan was fighting with 19-year-old Fasheed Rush in the emergency department’s lobby, police said.

Rush is accused of punching Bogan, and Bogan grabbed a gun and fired it multiple times, according to police. One of those bullets struck Rush in the leg, and the hospital’s lobby was damaged in the shooting.

The shooting took place with multiple other people in the lobby, but there were no other injuries reported.

Officers detained Rush and Bogan “after a rapid response,” police said. Police credited the hospital staff for placing the facility on lockdown as having a “positive impact” on safety.

Security footage captured the fight, and Bogan later admitted that she fired the gun, KWQC reported.

Bogan was charged with willfull injury, reckless use of a firearm and carrying weapons. Rush was charged with simple assault.

Davenport is in eastern Iowa about 175 miles west of Chicago.

