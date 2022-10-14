Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store.
At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspected shooter was taken into custody.
Video from Chopper 7 showed three Everett police vehicles at the scene and an area on the side of the convenience store surrounded by police tape.
A white car and a utility truck equipped with a lift are parked in the area. Both have their driver’s side doors ajar.
What appears to be bloody clothing is on the ground nearby, and a handgun is on the trunk lid of the car.
This story is developing.