Man shot in gym parking lot in Fresno, police say. Victim in critical condition

One man was shot in a gym parking lot in northeast Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place shortly before 3 p.m. in the GB3 North parking lot on East Champlain Drive near North Cedar and East Shepherd avenues, Lt. Larry Bowlan said.

Officers were flagged down by citizen who said there had been a disturbance in the western portion of the parking lot and shots had been fired.

Officers arrived and found the victim in his vehicle just north of Foxhill Drive. The vehicle was facing north in the No. 2 lane and had been struck one time, with the bullet hitting the victim in the upper body, Bowlan said.

The man was able to talk to officers and said he had been in a disturbance in the parking lot as he was fleeing the location, Bowlan said.

In addition, a dark-colored vehicle suffered damage in some type of collision in the western portion of GB3 parking lot.

Bowlan said that from witnesses and surveillance video from GB3, police were able to see three vehicles in the immediate area in the parking lot when the shots were fired.

In addition to the victim being shot, another shot hit a window at GB3.

Officers believe in addition to the victim fleeing the scene, another male fled south through the parking lot from the vehicle that was left at the scene.

Police looking for third vehicle, a light-colored early- to mid-2000s SUV.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, Bowlan said.

One man was shot during an incident in the parking lot of GB3 North in Fresno, California, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.