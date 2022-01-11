Man shot in Hamline-Midway area is St. Paul’s second homicide of year

St. Paul recorded its second homicide of the new year Monday night when a man was fatally shot in the city's Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

Officers responding to a 911 call that came in about 9:30 p.m. found the victim lying in the street on the 500 block of N. Prior Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound, said police spokesman Steve Linders in a news release.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Linders said.

As of Tuesday morning, no suspects had been arrested and investigators were trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.