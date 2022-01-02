🌱Man Shot In The Hand + Monthly Marches To End Gun Violence

Morning, Mobile! Let's get this Monday started off right. These are the most important things going on around town today.

Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 49 Low: 32.

On Saturday, a man was shot in the hand at a Mobile apartment complex. The Mobile Police department responded to the Azalea Pointe Apartments around 5:30 p.m. The victim is expected to be alright; no updates on the investigation as of now. (FOX10 News) Moral Vigilantes Pursuing Progress, an organization filled with families affected by gun violence, is marching to end gun violence in Mobile. They have been marching through a different neighborhood in Mobile each month, hoping to spread their message. They will continue to march through different neighborhoods, on the first Saturday of each month, until their message is heard. (WKRG News 5) The city of Mobile will be hosting the Mardi Gras Tree Lighting Ceremony on Jan. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This ceremony will kick off the Mardi Gras celebrations and will be taking place at Mardi Gras Park. This event will also feature live music from Six Piece Suits at Cooper Riverside Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (WKRG News 5) The Mobile Police Department arrested two men, Timothy Jenkins and Malik Lampkin, after a celebratory gunfire incident. Officers were patrolling in Mobile Street and Nall Street when they saw someone firing a shotgun in the street. When searching Jenkins' vehicle, officers found more firearms; bond hearings have been set for Monday. (FOX10 News)

Chess Club - Mobile Public Library (3:00 PM)

Mobile Couty Health Departments' COVID-19 vaccine and testing site at Suite 101-A in the Festival Centre (West Mobile at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Avenue) will be open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Facebook)

The Mobile County Health Department is looking for a Clinical Nutritionist Associate . This posting is open through Jan. 7 . For more information on how to apply, visit https://mchd.org/careers/ (Facebook)

The Mobile County Health Department is looking for a Clinical Public Health Social Worker. This posting is open through Jan. 7. For more information on how to apply, visit https://mchd.org/careers/ (Facebook)

