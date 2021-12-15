Man shot in hand at North Carolina park then walks to EMS station for help, cops say

A man walked to get help after he was shot in the hand at a North Carolina park, police said.

The 30-year-old man told police that he was at the picnic tables at Rupert Bell Park in Winston-Salem on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 14, when a man walked up to him, shot him for an “unknown reason” and ran off, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The victim then walked less than a mile to the Forsyth County EMS station to be treated for the gunshot wound on his left hand, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the man did not provide any further information about the incident, which is under investigation.

No other information was released as of Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Winston-Salem is about 100 miles west of Raleigh.

