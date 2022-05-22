Man shot on hand after suspect drives up and opens fire in Fresno County, deputies say

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Fresno County.

The shooting happened at 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Adams and South West avenues, Fresno County Sheriff Lt. Adam Esmay said.

Esmay said the victim’s vehicle was parked at a stop sign when another vehicle approached from behind and opened fire, striking the rear tire and a passenger who was shot once in the hand.

The victim, described as a 37-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver wasn’t injured.

The victim told deputies the suspect had short black hair and drove northbound on West Avenue in a two-door gray sedan.

Esmay said the victim told deputies they don’t know the suspect.

No shell casings were found.