Man shot on hand after suspect drives up and opens fire in Fresno County, deputies say
A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Fresno County.
The shooting happened at 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Adams and South West avenues, Fresno County Sheriff Lt. Adam Esmay said.
Esmay said the victim’s vehicle was parked at a stop sign when another vehicle approached from behind and opened fire, striking the rear tire and a passenger who was shot once in the hand.
The victim, described as a 37-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver wasn’t injured.
The victim told deputies the suspect had short black hair and drove northbound on West Avenue in a two-door gray sedan.
Esmay said the victim told deputies they don’t know the suspect.
No shell casings were found.