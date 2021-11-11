Man shot in Harrison Twp.; police search for suspect

Nov. 11—A man was shot Wednesday evening in Harrison Twp.

Crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Cadie Avenue.

The victim was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, with unknown injuries.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies are searching for the shooting suspect, described as a man who left in a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, according to reports.

We are working to learn more and will update this report.