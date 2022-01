A male in his 30s was shot early Sunday morning in Hartford and was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Hartford police responded at 3:47 a.m. to a report from 22 Elliot Street that a person had been shot.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene division is investigating the incident.

