Man shot in Hartford Friday ‘uncooperative’ with police

HARTFORD — A man who want to a city hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night was being uncooperative as to a location of the shooting, police said.

Hartford police officers responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. at about 5:40 p.m. Friday and found a male in his 20s who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was uncooperative with police and an incident location has not yet been determined, police said. The victim was listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.