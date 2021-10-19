Man shot in Hartford Monday evening, police say

A man was wounded during a dinnertime shooting in Hartford’s Northeast neighborhood Monday, police said.

The man, who is in his 50s, survived, they said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 131 Martin St. shortly about 6:30 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, police said. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, they said.

The Major Crimes and Crimes Scene divisions responded and took over the investigation. Anyone with any information about shooting is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

