Man shot in Hartford Monday, police say

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a report of a person who had been shot in the area of 128 Collins St., they said. Officers arrived and found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound that he was expected to survive. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.