A man was shot on Hartford’s Winter Street Saturday, police say

A man in his 20s was shot in the area of Winter Street Saturday, police said.

Hartford police officers responded to the 100 block of Winter Street after receiving a ShotSpotter activation at about 3:30 p.m., according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, according to Boisvert. The man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the lieutenant said in a statement. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition, Boisvert said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and is investigating, Boisvert said. The investigation remains active and ongoing and anyone with information about it is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).