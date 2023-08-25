Man shot in head, critically injured in possible road rage shooting in College Park
College Park police are investigating after a man was left critically injured in a possible road rage shooting.
The shooting happened around 10:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Godby Road and W. Fayetteville Road.
Officers found a man who had been shot in the head. An ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
While the shooting is still under investigation, Lieutenant L. Patterson says reports indicated that road rage may have led to the shooting.
No suspects have been named. The victim’s identity has not been released.
College Park police asks anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact them at 404-761-3131.
