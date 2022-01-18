Man shot in head, critically wounded in Brooklyn drive-by

A 22-year-old man was clinging to life after he was shot in the head during a Brooklyn drive-by early Tuesday, police said.

The victim was sitting in a car near the corner of Wythe and Metropolitan Aves. in Willamsburgwhen the gunman rolled by in another vehicle about 3:30 a.m., witnesses told police.

The shooter fired five times from his car, striking the victim in the head, before speeding off.

Medics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. Police say he is a known gang member.

The shooter has not been caught.

Cops were scouring the area for surveillance footage that could help them identify the gunman or the car he sped away in.