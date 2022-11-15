Man shot in the head, critically wounded in front of Gables apartments in Morningside

Atlanta police said a man was shot in the head outside a Gables apartment complex in Morningside Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at the 1900 block of Monroe Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released details about what lead up to the shooting. The victim’s name has not been released. It’s unclear if police have leads on any suspects.

Monroe Drive is a busy corridor that runs parallel to I-75/85 in Midtown and through the Ansley and Morningside neighborhoods.

We have a reporter and a photographer at the scene working to gather more information, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.