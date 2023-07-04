Man shot in the head at DeLand apartment complex, police say

Police said a man was hospitalized Monday after he was shot in the head outside a DeLand apartment complex.

Officers said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the Enclave at Pine Oaks Apartments, located at 508 Harrison Place Drive.

Police said a man shot into an occupied vehicle before running away. Officers said a man in the car was shot in the head and airlifted to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach in critical condition.

Police said they’ve identified a possible suspect but not made any arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact law enforcement.

