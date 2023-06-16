Man was shot in head following argument in Tower and died. Fresno police make arrest

Fresno investigators accused a man recently arrested of killing another by shooting him in the head, police said Friday.

Police said Celestino Chavez, 37, had been previously arrested for a probation violation when detectives accused him Thursday of the murder of Shavar Smith, 34, on May 27.

Chavez was on probation for a domestic violence charge from 2020, court records show.

Smith was in critical condition after being shot about 10:50 p.m. May 27 near the gas pumps of Circle K on Palm and Olive avenues in the Tower District, police said.

He succumbed to his wound to the head on the morning of June 7 at Community Regional Medical Center, police said.

Smith, who lived in the area, was in an argument with someone in a white Chevrolet truck before they pulled a gun and fired, police said.

Shavar Smith, 34, was shot May 27, 2023, in Fresno’s Tower District and died June 7, police said. They made an arrest.

Surveillance video showed it was Chavez, police said Friday.

Detectives have said it does not appear the men knew each other before the argument.

The intentional homicide was the 15th so far this year compared to 25 the same time last year, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked by police to call 559-621-7000. Anyone can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.